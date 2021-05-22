Would You Like To Be Estes Park’s 2021 Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo?

Yeehaw! The Rooftop Rodeo is back, and with it, Crowns for the Care is in full swing. Estes Park Health Foundation is seeking philanthropists to join their Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo Competition. Contestants raise funds to benefit Estes Park Health.
In 2021, Crowns for the Care contestants will solicit donations to bring a new MRI machine to Estes Park Health. MRI is often used to diagnose certain types of cancer. The current machine is 14 years old, dated, and near the end of life. The new machine is $1.1 million, and EPHF needs help from generous donors like you to make this purchase a reality. 100% of the money raised during Paint Estes Pink goes directly toward the purchase of the new MRI machine.
You can donate now at www.GivetoEPH.org/pink, or you can take undertake the Crowns for the Care challenge of fundraising through July 9 to win the crown of Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo during Pink Night at the Rodeo on July 10.
Every Crowns for the Care Contestant will receive one-on-one mentoring from a past Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo winner. A Kickoff Meeting is scheduled for Sunday, June 6 from 4-6 p.m. Contact Estes Park Health Foundation at 970-577-4370 or giving@eph.org for details and to reserve your spot.
For more information on Paint Estes Pink, visit www.GivetoEPH.org/pink.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
