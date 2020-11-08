Based on the incoming weather forecast and conditions, the Front Range fire restrictions team has decided to begin phasing some more areas back to Stage 2 fire restrictions. The team, which includes five county sheriffs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional managers, fire managers and Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams, has decided some areas north of Colo. Highway 14 in Canyon Lakes will return to Stage 2 fire restrictions Sunday morning, with a closure around the Cameron Peak fire area. Arapaho National Forest’s Sulphur Ranger District already moved to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions starting Friday morning with forest closures around the East Troublesome and Williams Fork fire areas.
South of Hwy 14, in the Canyon Lakes, Boulder and Clear Creek Ranger Districts, Stage 3 forest closures will remain in place throughat least first thing Tuesday morning. The fire restrictions team will meet Monday morning consider the impact of the weekend’s weather and determine if less restrictive Fire Restrictions are warranted. At the same time, the team will work to bring in another surge of law enforcement to help patrol the forest and enforce fire restrictions.
“We know people are anxious for the Forest to open back up,” Williams said. “We want to be absolutely certain the weather forecast materializes before we go further with reopening more areas. A momentous amount of work goes into implementing these closures and we can't easily move back and forth if the weather does something unexpected.”
According to NOAA meteorologists and fire behavior analysts who are working on the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Thompson Zone fires, this upcoming moisture is expected to be a quick shot of relief with warm and dry conditions returning soon and fire dangers bouncing back quickly. Fuels are still measuring as dry as the peak of summer. But shorter days, cooler temperatures and less strain on firefighting resources gives us more confidence that we could catch a new start quickly.
As of Sunday, areas on the Canyon Lakes District located generally north of the Tunnel Campground and CR 80C; west of CR 103; east of the west side of the largest unit of the Cherokee Park Wildlife Area and north of CR 74E and Highway 14 from east of the Narrows Campground. Areas open include the northern portion of the Rawah Wilderness, the Roach Area and trails north of Highway 14 in the lower Poudre Canyon. (See map)
All land south of Highway 14 remains closed. All campgrounds also remain closed. Areas remaining closed include Storm Mountain and Deadman Road, where we have encountered people defying the closure recently. Please respect these closures for everyone’s safety, the efficiency of suppression and suppression repairs and to minimize the start of any new fires.
The public is also reminded that while some county and state roads are open across this closure area, the National Forest System lands along those roads are closed.
South Canyon Lakes, Boulder and Clear Creek Stage 3 Forest Closure: Closure Order and Map
North Canyon Lakes Ranger District: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions and Cameron Peak Fire Closure
Sulphur Ranger District: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions and East Troublesome Fire Closure Williams Fork Fire Closure
