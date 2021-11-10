The Town of Estes Park will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 20 at George Hix Riverside Plaza in downtown Estes Park. Festivities start at 3:30 p.m. with the official tree lighting taking place at 5:30 p.m. Festive live music will be sung by Cowboy Brad, starting at 4:15 p.m. and Mayor Wendy Koenig will flip the tree lighting switch at 5:30 p.m. All activities are free of charge.
Attendees at this family-friendly event can meet Santa and take photos with Holiday Characters. Kids can enjoy holiday craft kits, llamas, carriage rides, and free hot chocolate and cookies. For more information on the Tree Lighting festivities, please contact the Town’s Events Department at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org.
Monetary donations will be accepted for the Blue Santa program by Police Department Auxiliary members. These donations are delivered to disabled, shut-in, and elderly community residents in mid-December. For more information on Blue Santa, please contact Captain Corey Pass at 970-577-3828 or cpass@estes.org.
