Sunday, May 1 marks the beginning of the 37th annual celebration of Public Service Recognition Week, a week set aside to honor the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local and tribal government employees. The goals of this program are to:
Connect and educate citizens nationwide to the work of their government;
Improve the perception and morale of federal workers and other public servants; and
Help inspire a new generation of public servants.
While many governmental employees serve the residents of the Estes Valley, I would like to focus my comments on the dedicated group of team members that serve our community as employees of the Town of Estes Park. These individuals work hard every day to deliver the services and programs that our residents and visitors expect. This dedication to excellence can be seen in the results of our 2021 National Community Survey in which 88% of respondents rated the overall customer service by Estes Park employees as “excellent” or “good”. This rating is higher than the national benchmark and reflects the motivation of our team members to meet and exceed the expectations of our community.
I am personally grateful that so many talented and committed individuals have made the decision to enter public service and work for the Town government. Our people are our single most important asset in achieving the outcomes, goals, and objectives established by the Town Board of Trustees, and in providing high-quality service to all members of our community. We are fortunate to have been able to attract and retain talented employees despite the challenges of living in Estes Park. Continued attention to valley-wide issues like the high cost of living and the lack of available housing and childcare will be vital to ensuring that the Town is able to continue to attract and retain talented public servants in the future.
Each and every resident and visitor to Town can help us celebrate Public Service Recognition Week. Watch the Town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/townofestesparkco throughout this upcoming week to see more highlights of our employees and the work they do. When you see good things happening, or have a positive interaction with a Town employee, let them know! If you know of a young person who might be interested in a career in one of the many different areas of the Town government, encourage them to contact us to discuss career paths.
Lastly, I would like to thank the remarkable commitment to public service exhibited by the following employees, all of whom have worked for the Town for 10 or more years:
Monty Allen, Police
Phil Ball, Utilities
Peni Barnes, Police
Skip Bauming, Public Works
Brian Berg, Public Works
Reuben Bergsten, Utilities
Shaun Bledsoe, Police
Tyler Boles, Utilities
Adam Edwards, Utilities
Chris Eshelman, Utilities
Mike Evanek, Utilities
Gregg Filsinger Jr., Police
Derek Fortini, Museum
Deb Holgorsen, Finance
Elaine Hunt-Downey, Events and Visitor Services
Justin Kearney, Public Works
Shane Krell, Utilities
Wes Kufeld, Police
Tim Leonard, Utilities
Rick Life, Police
Joe Lockhart, Utilities
Kevin McEachern, Public Works
Mike McEndaffer, Police
Jim Nelson, Public Works
Matt Osentowski, Utilities
Corey Pass, Police
Jeremiah Polucha, Police
Estelle Purvis, Police
Caleb Robertson, Police
Kate Rusch, Town Administrator’s Office
Steve Rusch, Utilities
Jolene Svancara, Events and Visitor Services
Mark Swallow, Police
Jerry Twigg, Police
Bruce Walters, Information Technology
Jackie Williamson, Town Clerk’s Office
Tonya Ziegler, Public Works
