Estes Park’s public servants

Sunday, May 1 marks the beginning of the 37th annual celebration of Public Service Recognition Week, a week set aside to honor the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local and tribal government employees. The goals of this program are to:

Connect and educate citizens nationwide to the work of their government;

Improve the perception and morale of federal workers and other public servants; and

Help inspire a new generation of public servants.

While many governmental employees serve the residents of the Estes Valley, I would like to focus my comments on the dedicated group of team members that serve our community as employees of the Town of Estes Park. These individuals work hard every day to deliver the services and programs that our residents and visitors expect. This dedication to excellence can be seen in the results of our 2021 National Community Survey in which 88% of respondents rated the overall customer service by Estes Park employees as “excellent” or “good”. This rating is higher than the national benchmark and reflects the motivation of our team members to meet and exceed the expectations of our community.

I am personally grateful that so many talented and committed individuals have made the decision to enter public service and work for the Town government. Our people are our single most important asset in achieving the outcomes, goals, and objectives established by the Town Board of Trustees, and in providing high-quality service to all members of our community. We are fortunate to have been able to attract and retain talented employees despite the challenges of living in Estes Park. Continued attention to valley-wide issues like the high cost of living and the lack of available housing and childcare will be vital to ensuring that the Town is able to continue to attract and retain talented public servants in the future.

Each and every resident and visitor to Town can help us celebrate Public Service Recognition Week. Watch the Town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/townofestesparkco throughout this upcoming week to see more highlights of our employees and the work they do. When you see good things happening, or have a positive interaction with a Town employee, let them know! If you know of a young person who might be interested in a career in one of the many different areas of the Town government, encourage them to contact us to discuss career paths.

Lastly, I would like to thank the remarkable commitment to public service exhibited by the following employees, all of whom have worked for the Town for 10 or more years:

Monty Allen, Police

Phil Ball, Utilities

Peni Barnes, Police

Skip Bauming, Public Works

Brian Berg, Public Works

Reuben Bergsten, Utilities

Shaun Bledsoe, Police

Tyler Boles, Utilities

Adam Edwards, Utilities

Chris Eshelman, Utilities

Mike Evanek, Utilities

Gregg Filsinger Jr., Police

Derek Fortini, Museum

Deb Holgorsen, Finance

Elaine Hunt-Downey, Events and Visitor Services

Justin Kearney, Public Works

Shane Krell, Utilities

Wes Kufeld, Police

Tim Leonard, Utilities

Rick Life, Police

Joe Lockhart, Utilities

Kevin McEachern, Public Works

Mike McEndaffer, Police

Jim Nelson, Public Works

Matt Osentowski, Utilities

Corey Pass, Police

Jeremiah Polucha, Police

Estelle Purvis, Police

Caleb Robertson, Police

Kate Rusch, Town Administrator’s Office

Steve Rusch, Utilities

Jolene Svancara, Events and Visitor Services

Mark Swallow, Police

Jerry Twigg, Police

Bruce Walters, Information Technology

Jackie Williamson, Town Clerk’s Office

Tonya Ziegler, Public Works

