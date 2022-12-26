The Blue Santa program is sponsored by the Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary. This year, Blue Santa was able to make deliveries to over 101 disabled, shut-in, and elderly community members that needed a little extra holiday cheer. Over $250 worth of goods was delivered to each recipient. This program was also made possible by the help of the following businesses that allowed us to place our jars at their establishments for donations: Animal Medical Center, Bank of Colorado, Bank of Estes Park, Bart’s Liquor, Longhorn Liquor, Mountain Dew Liquor, Estes Park Mountain Shop, Premier Members Credit Union, Outdoor World, Park Supply, Proactive Fitness, Rocky Mountain Discount Liquor, Rocky Mountain Pharmacy and True Value. The Estes Park Police Department and the Estes Park Police Auxiliary want to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated to this program, and wish everyone a happy, healthy, and joyous holiday season.
Questions should be directed to Interim Captain Rick Life at the Estes Park Police Department, at 970-577-3872 or rlife@estes.org
