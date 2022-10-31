The Estes Park Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 1100 block of South Saint Vrain Avenue on Sunday, October 30th 2022, at approximately 6:33 AM.
We are asking for anybody who witnessed the accident, or who arrived at the accident prior to first responders, to please contact the Police Department at (970) 586- 4000. We are also asking area residents to check any security cameras or doorbell cameras they may have with views of South Saint Vrain Avenue between Golf Course Road and Peak View Drive.
If your cameras captured any details of the traffic accident please contact us and reference case #22-1401.
