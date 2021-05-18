The Town’s professional parking operator, The Car Park, will begin seasonal monitoring of all public parking areas on Friday, May 28. Seasonal paid parking will also begin on Friday, May 28. Active monitoring of parking regulations and seasonal paid parking will both conclude on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The following areas will require payment each day (Monday through Sunday) between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.:
· Town Hall lot
· Bond Park (in front of Town Hall and in the on-street areas on Elkhorn Avenue and Park Lane)
· East Riverside lot
· Riverside lot
· Virginia lot
· Wiest lot
· Post Office lot
· Tregent lot
The parking fee in all paid areas – which represent 30 percent of the total public parking supply – will be $2 per hour. There are three, quick and contactless ways to pay:
Pay Station: Accepts cash and credit card, as well as Google/Apple Pay. All feature contactless card readers. Customers will need only their license plate number and preferred method of payment. There is no need to return to one’s car after payment or remember a specific parking space number. Pay stations will be available in all lots except Tregent.
Mobile App: Download the ParkMobile app to quickly pay using a smartphone. Payment can be completed without visiting a pay station. No smartphone? Simply call 1-877-727-5951 to pay over the phone.
Text-to-Park: No app to download. Text “park” to 77223 on your mobile device and pay by text using your license plate and credit card without visiting a pay station.
The remaining 70 percent of public parking in Estes Park will remain free. Time limits will be removed from all free and paid parking lots. Time limits will remain in some on-street areas including Moraine Avenue, W. Riverside Drive and W. Elkhorn Avenue. A 2021 parking map is available at www.estes.org/parking, www.estes.org/shuttles or by accessing this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mHSADWwMh8F2YY3ZbYO-k_ethGY-mQ7w/view.
Daily parking fees will not apply to those displaying Americans with Disabilities (ADA) placards or Disabled Veterans (DV) license plates. A number of spaces will be designated and available at no charge on a time limited basis for those visiting Town Hall (on the Bond Park side, near the Police Department and public restroom entrance) and the Post Office. The spaces currently identified for Library patrons will continue to be free.
2021 Parking Permits are still available for purchase at www.estes.org/parking. Individuals eligible for permits include downtown residential or rental property owners, those who work downtown, and those with marked commercial vehicles. Locals and residents (as defined by those who live in the Estes Park School District boundary) are eligible for a free Local 30 Minute permit that will provide the holder with 30 minutes of parking each day in any of the paid parking areas.
The Town’s free shuttle system, Estes Transit, will also begin part of its seasonal service on Friday, May 28. The Red Route – which is served by the Town’s new electric trolley – will run a continuous 20-minute loop starting at the Estes Park Visitor Center, traveling along Elkhorn Avenue to just east of The Maxwell Inn and then back to the Estes Park Visitor Center. Trolley service will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (Monday through Sunday).
The remaining Estes Transit routes (Gold, Blue, Brown and Silver) will begin daily service on July 1 with the Green (Express) Route beginning weekend-only service on July 3. Bustang will also be returning to Estes Park on July 3 and will provide weekend-only service through Elk Fest. Bustang will originate at Denver Union Station with stops in Boulder and Lyons before reaching Estes Park. More details on the 2021 Bustang to Estes service will be announced in the coming weeks and tickets should be available on Bustang’s website in early June (https://ridebustang.com/).
The complete 2021 Estes Transit schedule and map, including route times, service dates and stops, can be found at www.estes.org/shuttles or https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q5bizn7EsV1v54DZteOQeXV4x5ZOVvK7/view.
For more information about parking in downtown Estes Park, please www.estes.org/parking; transit information can be found at www.estes.org/shuttles.
