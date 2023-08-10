The League of Women Voters invites Estes Valley residents to gather their hard-to-recycle items and join us on Saturday, August 12, from 9 am to noon at the Events Center Main Parking on Manford Avenue.
We do expect a lot of people, so consider arriving after 9:45 am if you’d like to avoid a long line. The shredding truck will be operating until 11:45 am.
What will be accepted at Estes Recycles Day, August 12?
SCRAP METAL & MICROWAVES (no fee)
BIKE TIRES & TUBES (no fee)
DOCUMENTS TO BE SHREDDED ONSITE: Limit 3 banker’s boxes; no fee but Rotary scholarship donations encouraged and appreciated
ELECTRONICS: BIG reduction in fees this year (computers $5; TVs $10-$20; smoke detectors $5; most other small electronics accepted free of charge)
COMPACT FLUORESCENT LIGHTS (CFLs only) (no fee)
HOUSEHOLD BATTERIES: New this year, in partnership with the Town of Estes Park and the Larimer County Household Hazardous Waste Program (HHW) (no fee)
BATTERIES ACCEPTED:
• Alkaline (includes magnesium, mercury, silver oxide, and carbon zinc) – This is the most common household battery. Examples include the various sized batteries used in flashlights, hearing aids, radios, and toys.
• Rechargeable (includes lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium, and nickel-metal hydride) – These batteries are labeled as rechargeable. Examples include batteries used in cameras, cell phones, and cordless power tools, and those embedded in tablet computers.
• Lithium (includes AA and AAA marked as lithium or CR, and coin cell) – These batteries are labeled as primary/metal or lithium. Examples include batteries used in calculators, watches, and small electronics.
PLEASE NOTE: We CANNOT accept:
• automotive/lead acid batteries used in cars and boats
• large output lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes, hoverboards, and electric vehicle batteries
• damaged, defective, or recalled (DDR) batteries
• THC vape devices
• batteries generated from business operations.
A complete list of accepted items and fees is online at estesrecycles.org.
Grateful thanks to our financial sponsors and all our collaborative partners and volunteers for helping us all recycle responsibly.
