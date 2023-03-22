Estes Park Bigfoot Days presented by The Highland Bard and the Highland Coffee Company celebrates all things Squatchy. The weekend kicks-off with a ticketed dinner on Friday, April 14 with Bigfoot Television Celebrities, and concludes with a free festival in Bond Park on Saturday, April 15. The festival includes talks from the Bigfoot TV celebrities, live music, axe throwing, inflatable games, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, Bigfoot sighting stories and much more!
Bigfoot Celebrities
Dr. Mireya Mayor - Hailed as the "Female Indiana Jones," Dr. Mayor is a world-renowned primatologist and explorer, an award-winning TV host, and a recognized science communicator. As National Geographic’s first female wildlife correspondent, Mireya has hosted dozens of documentaries. Mireya currently stars in Travel Channel’s hit series, Expedition Bigfoot. This former NFL cheerleader, daughter of Cuban immigrants, and mother of six, is not your typical scientist.
Matt Moneymaker is the founder and president of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, a place for researchers to share their findings and for people to report sightings of the mysterious creature known as bigfoot. He was host and team leader of Animal Planet’s popular documentary series Finding Bigfoot, which ran for 100 episodes over nine seasons between 2011 and 2018.
Jacob "Buck" Lowe (expert caller) and Jeff Headlee (researcher) are core members of the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings Team (AIMS). For generations alleged sightings of Bigfoot have occurred in the Appalachian Mountains and this band of hard-core hunters and trappers have made it their life’s work to investigate them. You can catch Buck and Jeff and the rest of the AIMS team on the Travel Channel’s series, Mountain Monsters.
The Bigfoot BBQ is Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ridgeline Hotel & Conference Center. This Bigfoot-themed dinner will feature food, drinks, music, photos, and mingling with Dr. Mayor, Matt Moneymaker, Buck and Jeff. Tickets are $90. For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.estesparkeventscomplex.com/bigfoot-bbq-dinner.html
In addition to the free Bigfoot Days Festival on Saturday, April 15, 2023, there will be a screening of the Beast of Bray Road and Bigfoot. The screening of this short documentary (TRT 43:01) will be held at the Historic Park Theater at 3:30 p.m., and there will be commentary by the Filmmakers before the screening. Admission is free.
For more information, please visit our website at www.EPBigfoot.com or call the Estes Park Events Center at 970-586-6104.
