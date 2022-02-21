Grant applications for 2022 from the Village Thrift Shop (VTS) are now available for charitable organizations providing services to the Estes Valley community. Non-profits determined by the Internal Revenue Service to operate as a 501(c)(3) and registered in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State are encouraged to complete and submit a request to the Village Thrift Shop for funding by March 31, 2022. After review by the VTS Board of Directors, funding will be distributed in early May.
Grant applications and guidelines are posted for download at the VTS website, www.epvillagethrift.org/grant-application. Alternatively, copies will be available for pickup Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Village Thrift Shop located at 1138 Manford Avenue in Estes Park. The completed application package should be returned via mail, e-mail or hand delivered by the end of March.
The Village Thrift Shop is a non-profit corporation that generates revenue through the resale of donated goods. Generous donors, considerate business partners, a dedicated all-volunteer staff, and loyal patrons support VTS profit sharing. Over the past five years, nearly $700,000 has been distributed to qualified nonprofits providing critical services in the Estes Valley.
The Village Thrift Shop reopened nearly 10 months ago after a yearlong COVID closure. Since then, staff have freely given over 5,500 hours of their time in order to process a bounty of donated, sellable goods subsequently purchased by customers from near and far. It is now time for another round of payoff and payout and the Estes community is and will be better for it.
