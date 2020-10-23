Yesterday afternoon the East Troublesome Fire grew an additional 45,000 acres. The fire is now just above 170,000 acres and it is 5% contained.

As evening arrived, the fire slowed due to a cold front that came in, along with some higher humidity. Today however, will be another very active fire day as officials are expecting windy conditions, making the use of aviation a challenge.

More help has arrived to battle this blaze, firefighters from other areas as well as the National Guard who will aid with security in and around Estes Park as well as air support.

All roads going into Estes Park are closed but they are open in any direction out of town. We will update as we hear how the firefighting efforts progress today. We have snow predicted to come in on Sunday (17 inches) so we are hoping this will help efforts to contain this huge fire, allowing residents to return to their homes.