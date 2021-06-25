Wildfire risk is increasing each year. Thanks to climate change we are seeing warmer and drier summers, and a longer fire “season”. The last few years, we have seen an increase of smoke blowing into the Estes Valley from over the divide and impacting air quality through many summer months. This prompts an important discussion – how do we decide to have fire restrictions in the first place? Why don’t we have a fire ban all summer? Why not all year long?
The authority to enter or exit restrictions varies by agency. For Fire Protection Districts that have adopted the International Fire Code, such as Estes Valley Fire Protection District, the authority rests in the Fire Chief. This authority is granted through the District’s Fire Code adoption which was then ratified by resolution by both the Board of the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County Board of County Commissioners.
Restrictions in unincorporated Larimer County outside of a Fire Protection District are decided by the Board of County Commissioners. The Larimer County BCC meets every Tuesday, so fire restrictions are considered at these regularly scheduled meetings. This varies by County, as Boulder County grants this authority directly to the Sheriff.
Within Larimer County, agencies have a risk matrix that we use to evaluate the risk of a large fire and the need for restrictions. This matrix, available on our website, evaluates factors such as the Energy Release Component (ERC), 1000 Hour Fuel Moisture, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), resource availability in the zone and the region, and weather outlooks and trends. The values used as the criteria are updated regularly to capture the evolving risk. These scientific parameters ensure we have guidance on when to enter and it’s consistent across the County.
Fire Districts in Larimer County do their best to stay in alignment on the level of restrictions with Larimer County to reduce confusion. We also attempt to enter/exit restrictions as few times as possible per summer to aid residents and guests in keeping track of additional restrictions. As we have such a mix of federal, state, county, and private land around our community, this can still be difficult to track.
The most current information on fire restrictions for the Estes Valley can always be found on our website at www.estesvalleyfire.org. We post the day’s fire danger and a page dedicated to restrictions and bans, including links to other agencies that may be of interest.
After an eventful fire year like 2020, there are typically discussions about extending fire restrictions to all summer or year-round. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Town of Vail have Stage 1 Restrictions year-round, regardless of weather conditions. The Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forest has been spending more of the summer in restrictions as drought conditions are pervasive or other risk factors pop up. Estes Valley Fire and Larimer County continue to use the matrix to attempt to find a balance between restrictions during high hazard times and the ability to enjoy a campfire when the risk is lower.
Ultimately, we all share a responsibility in being safe with fire. Regardless of restrictions, we hope you will use the resources on our website to enjoy fire safely when you choose to do so and opt to not have a fire when it would be an unnecessary risk. If you have frequent out-of-town guests or operate a short-term rental, consider eliminating the option for your guests to have campfires as they may not understand the wildfire risk of our area. If you see others being unsafe with fire, take the time to approach them and talk to them about the risk, for their safety and our community’s.
Please visit our website at www.estesvalleyfire.org to learn more about how you can be FireWise, learn about our Ready, Set, Go! program for wildfire preparedness, and many other resources to help keep yourselves and our community safe. Feel free to contact us with any questions at info@estesvalleyfire.org.
