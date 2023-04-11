Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: Celebrating 20 Years in Estes Park

Olga Ortega de Rojas, from Mountain Home Cafe, shares these reflections on the Cinco de Mayo celebration, which has been going strong in Estes Park for over 20 years:
“We were among only a few Latino families in Estes Park when someone from the Methodist Church asked me if I was interested in helping organize a Mexican celebration at their shared space. My family was on my mind.
“I had left home when I was just 15! The first three years in California were the hardest. Then I was 19, with very limited English, when my son was born in Estes Park. I could barely understand, but blessings followed. God sent us a beautiful daughter when my son was in preschool. I was having culture shock. I wondered about how to show and teach my children about our culture. Starting this event changed everything. I was able to share a glimpse of our culture by creating a community event. My children learned more about our background. Most importantly, they learned the lessons about giving back to the community.
“It was not long before we outgrew the Church space. We moved the event to the High School for many years. Then, in recent years, we moved to the Event Center, where there is even more seating. Kurtis Kelly has been by my side through those years with the planning, operational questions, and general assistance.
“Last year, more than 600 people joined the Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Over 20 years, my incentive has paid off. Both of my kids are humble and giving adults, and they are proud citizens with Mexican-American parents who taught them about their culture and gave them a solid foundation for sharing space with others in a healthy and welcoming environment. My husband Enrique and I consider that priceless.
“We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors at our celebration on Friday, May 5. Every year, many volunteers and partner organizations work together to make this free event possible. This year’s cash donations will be shared with cancer survivor Luis Varela, in memory of our lovely Sadie, who we miss so much.”
Save the date for the Cinco de Mayo 2023 fiesta in Estes Park on Friday, May 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. This year’s celebration takes place again at the Estes Park Event Center at Stanley Fairgrounds. Enjoy an authentic and complimentary Mexican dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m, followed by dance performance, live music, kids’ activities, door prizes, and much more.
