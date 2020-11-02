Firefighters have taken advantage of the warming weather and melting snow to mop-up and ground-truth more of both fires' perimeters. The Cameron Peak Fire is now 85 percent contained and the Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome Fire is now 31 percent contained.
As snowmelt continues, firefighters are accessing areas that continue to show smoke and will continue to secure the fire perimeter where necessary. There was no smoke visible in the North Fork slop-over near Glen Haven on Sunday. The potential for smoldering and creeping is expected to increase in the Pingree Park, Cedar Park, North Fork and Thompson Zone areas as temperatures increase and there is more open ground without snow, though there is limited potential for significant fire behavior. Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol the areas that have been declared contained.
Suppression repair has begun around these contained portions of the perimeter and firefighting equipment that is no longer necessary is being backhauled from the flreline. Heavy equipment is being used for both suppression repair as well as clearing roads. Smoke will be visible from the interior of these fires as the heavy fuels, such as downed logs, continue to smolder and burn, but they do not currently pose a risk for fire spread.
