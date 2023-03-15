On Monday night, the Estes Park Police Department and partner agencies responded to another "swatting" incident -- this time in downtown Estes Park. Swatting is a hoax or prank call to cause a response by emergency services. Swatting is increasingly common across the U.S. They can have dangerous consequences, especially when the prank takes first responders away from an actual emergency.
Around 7 p.m., the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center received a call from an unidentified source. The caller was male and stated that there was an active shooter inside a business downtown. The caller said that all of his coworkers were dead. Gunshots were heard in the background of the phone call. Officers responded to the scene and arrived in the area within approximately one minute. Upon arrival, officers observed that there was no evidence of an active shooter or casualties on the scene. Officers contacted the owner of the business and verified that the call was a hoax.
Estes Park Police greatly appreciate the partner agencies that supported the response. They are Rocky Mountain National Park, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Estes Valley Fire and Estes Park Health EMS were staged and ready nearby, as well.
Estes Park is fortunate to have very dedicated emergency responders who are ready to support and protect the community at a moment's notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.