Town of Estes Park Prepares for Winter Storm

The Town of Estes Park is preparing for the incoming winter storm, as the area is currently forecast to receive a substantial amount of snow. Emergency operations are established in case of need. Residents should prepare with provisions at home, and limit travel to emergencies only. Please keep the roads clear for snow plows and emergency responders.
Power outages are possible due to wet, heavy snow and falling trees. The Town’s team is prepared to respond to outages with all staff on standby and support from neighboring communities if needed. Priorities for power outage response must be critical infrastructure and more densely populated areas. We cannot prioritize an individual’s home due to medical equipment; please have a backup plan in place. Report outages at: https://arcg.is/annX0
Snow plow crews for Town-managed streets will be on standby around-the-clock, with partner assistance available if needed. Do not park on streets this weekend, as this will interfere with snow removal, and risk vehicular damage as well as a citation. Free parking is available at the covered parking structure. Simply email your license plate info to epinfo@thecarpark.com or call The Car Park at 970-591-2577. Do not shovel plowed snow back into the street. CDOT and Larimer County plow state and county roads, respectively.
The Estes Park Visitor Center and call center will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
During this snowstorm, the American Red Cross will be assisting the community if the need arises. If you need assistance or have any questions call 1-800-733-2767.
Sign up for LETA snow impact alerts by texting LCSNOW to 888-777. Watch the Town of Estes Park’s Facebook and Twitter pages for important updates (no accounts needed to view).
Resources for preparing: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather
