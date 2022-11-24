Street closures in effect and special trolley service will be available
Join the Town of Estes Park and kick off the holiday season with the dazzling Catch the Glow Parade. The brightest event of the year travels downtown on Elkhorn Avenue and starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Catch the Glow Parade will feature whimsical new float designs by the parade’s Creative Director, Michael Young, along with musical acts and much more. As always, the stars of the evening are Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dress warmly and festively, grab some warm beverages downtown, and enjoy Estes Park’s small-town, family-friendly extravaganza.
Parade Route
The parade will begin in the 400-block of West Elkhorn Avenue (West Park Center) and continue east on Elkhorn Avenue. The parade will end at the US 34/US 36 intersection.
Road Closures
Access to Elkhorn Avenue will be closed between the areas from Farview Drive at Elkhorn Avenue, eastbound to the US 34/US 36 intersection at approximately 4:45 p.m. The following roads will be closed for access onto Elkhorn Avenue:
Farview Drive at Elkhorn Avenue
Filbey Court at Elkhorn Avenue
Spruce Drive at Cleave Street
Big Horn Drive at Cleave Street
Wiest Parking Lot
Moraine Avenue at Crags Drive.
Riverside Drive at Rockwell Street
Virginia Drive at Park Lane
East Wonderview Avenue (US 34) west to Elkhorn Avenue.
Big Thompson Avenue (US 36) westbound at Elkhorn Avenue.
Public Property Parking Lots/Private Property Parking lots along the parade route will also be closed to Elkhorn Avenue.
Additional Road Closures
No through traffic between South St. Vrain Avenue (CO 7) at North St. Vrain Avenue (US 36) to the US 36/US 34 intersection.
Stanley Avenue at North St. Vrain Avenue
South St. Vrain Avenue at North St. Vrain Avenue and eastbound on North St. Vrain Avenue to 4th Street.
Parade Detour Routes
Moraine Avenue will connect to South St. Vrain Avenue, using the Moccassin bypass, from Moraine Avenue to Crags Drive over Moccassin Circle Drive to Stanley Avenue to South St. Vrain Avenue.
Wonderview Avenue traffic eastbound may travel eastbound on Big Thompson Avenue. Big Thompson Avenue westbound traffic may travel onto westbound Wonderview Avenue.
North St. Vrain Avenue westbound may travel southbound on South St. Vrain Avenue. South St. Vrain Avenue northbound may travel onto eastbound North St. Vrain Avenue.
Mall Road is a connecting road (east/west) between Big Thompson Avenue and North St. Vrain Avenue.
Parade Parking
Residents and guests are encouraged to use the free parking structure near the Visitor Center (691 N. St. Vrain Ave.) and use the walking paths on the Riverwalk or ride the trolley to access activities in downtown Estes Park. Downtown loading zones will be closed the night of Nov. 24 in preparation for the parade. Additional parking spaces in the municipal parking lot adjacent to Elkhorn Avenue and the library will be designated Accessible Parking only for parade day.
Parking Lot Closure
The Performance Park public parking lot will be closed to public use on Nov. 24. The parking lot will remain closed through the parade duration on the evening of Nov. 25, reopening at approximately 7 p.m.
Trolley Service
Estes Transit will provide free “Jolly Trolley” service from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. starting at the Estes Park Visitor Center (500 Big Thompson Ave.) with stops along Elkhorn Avenue (Bond Park's southwest corner, The Ore Cart Rock Shop, Tregent Park, West Park Center, The Maxwell Inn, Mrs. Walsh’s Garden, The Grubsteak Restaurant, Moosely T’s,Cousin Pat’s and Thirty Below Leather). The trolley will be decked out in its holiday finest thanks to the creative minds of Simply Christmas and Visit Estes Park. This loop takes about 20 minutes with normal traffic. The trolley will suspend service at 5 p.m. to join the floats until the end of the parade. A second shuttle will operate from the Events Complex Park-n-Ride at 1209 Manford Ave. to stops at the Estes Park Visitor Center and Bond Park at Virginia Drive to accommodate overflow parking. The second shuttle will operate from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact the Estes Park Visitor Center at 970-577-9900 or visit www.estes.org/shuttles.
The Town of Estes Park appreciates the generous support of the following sponsors: Estes Park News, Visit Estes Park, The Bull Pin, L&B Services Inc., Trailblazer Broadband, Backbone Adventures and Penelope’s Old Time Burgers.
This free, holiday-themed event is open to the public. Learn more at www.estesparkeventscomplex.com
