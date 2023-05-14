The 2023 paid parking season will begin on Friday, May 26. Similar to 2021 and 2022, a variety of free and paid options will be available this summer for visitors, locals, and employees, along with the free and frequent trolley service connecting the parking structure with the heart of downtown.
Eight parking areas will require payment this summer between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 22:
Town Hall lot
Bond Park (spaces in front of Town Hall and the on-street spaces on Elkhorn Avenue and Park Lane)
East Riverside lot
Riverside lot
Virginia lot
Wiest lot
Post Office lot
Tregent lot
The remaining public parking in downtown Estes Park will continue to be free, including 11 parking areas downtown and the parking structure located at 691 N. St. Vrain Ave / US 36. The parking fee in all paid areas will remain at $2 per hour. Daily parking is always free for those with Americans with Disabilities (ADA) placards or Disabled Veterans (DV) or Purple Heart license plates—for any length of time, in any public parking space. Free, time-limited spaces are also available for those visiting Town Hall (on the Bond Park side, near the Police Department and public restroom entrances), the Post Office, and the Estes Valley Library.
2023 Parking Permits are available for purchase or registration at estes.org/parking. Individuals eligible for permits include downtown residential or rental property owners, downtown employees, and those with marked commercial vehicles. Locals and residents (defined as those living within the Estes Park School District) are eligible for a free Local Permit.
The Town’s free shuttle program will also begin part of its seasonal service on Friday, May 26. The Red Route (downtown trolley) will provide daily service to 11 stops along Elkhorn Avenue: from the Estes Park Visitor Center to just east of The Maxwell Inn, and then back to the Estes Park Visitor Center.
The remaining Estes Transit routes (Gold, Blue, Brown, and Silver) will begin daily service on July 1. The complete 2023 Estes Transit schedule and map, including route times, service dates and stops, can be found at estes.org/shuttles.
Regarding the construction in and around downtown this summer, Town parking staff have been working closely with the citizen Transportation Advisory Board; key community partners like the Estes Valley Library, Estes Chamber, and Visit Estes Park; and several downtown business owners to identify ways to help reduce anticipated downtown parking and access challenges. Most notable for the Estes Valley community:
The Local Permit time allowance has been extended—as recommended by Town staff and unanimously approved by the Town Board on May 9—from one hour (60 minutes) to two hours (120 minutes) of free daily parking. For those already registered for the Local Permit, no action is needed. Thank you to the more than 100 community members who took the time to write in support of this change—your voices were heard!
The Red Route (downtown trolley) hours have been extended to encourage use of the Town’s free parking structure for those working and/or visiting downtown. Trolley service will begin each day at 7:30 a.m. and run through 9:30 p.m. Additionally, from May 27 through October 22, a second trolley will be added to the Red Route from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to improve the convenience of that free service during downtown’s busiest times.
The Estes Parking app (free to download on iPhone and Android devices) has been updated with new features and is still the most accurate place to find parking availability information. The same information is also available without the app at https://estes.mpark.io/5033.
The 2023 Parking Map, which includes a map of all free and paid parking areas, payment options, and electric vehicle charging information, can be found at estes.org/parking. However, please note that this document is subject to change because of construction-related closures that may impact parking lots at various times throughout the summer. The best source for up-to-date travel information for downtown Estes Park is the Downtown Estes Loop project website.
For information about parking in downtown Estes Park, please visit estes.org/parking; transit information can be found at estes.org/shuttles. Questions may also be directed to the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org.
