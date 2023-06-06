Have you ever wanted to be in a parade rather than standing on the sidewalk watching? Are you looking for a new way to market your business to thousands of people without having to spend an arm and leg? Well, here is your chance! Yes, The Rooftop Rodeo is seeking entries for this year’s Parade. All you must do is sign up at forms.gle/A6XAak39Z4LZa8cZ9
The parade is on Thursday July 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. The theme is “A Cowboy Salute to Our Armed Forces” and the parade colors are Red, White, and Blue. There are five competitive categories: Marching, Float, Mounted, Hitch, and Commercial. In each of these categories cash prizes of $200 and $100 will be awarded to the first and second place entry winners respectively. A sixth category of “Military” will not receive awards.
Low entry fees make this the best deal in town. The entry fee for Commercial entries is just $50. Non-Profits and youth groups pay only $25. Rodeo Royalty; Active Duty, Reserve, and Retired Military; First Responders; Fire; and Law Enforcement are free.
The objective of the parade is to make it both fun and entertaining and for both participants and spectators. The attached picture shows a Rooftop Rodeo parade (circa 1947) where fun was obviously a prime objective-A hotdog anyone?
Contact Parade Team Coordinator, Howell F. Wright, HowellWright@outlook.com if you have any questions.
The Rooftop Rodeo will take place on July 5 -10, 2023. Gates open each night at 5:00 pm. The pre-show begins at 6:30 pm and the rodeo starts at 7:00 pm. For more information about the Rooftop Rodeo, visit www.rooftoprodeo.com. Ticket purchasing inquiries may be made by contacting the Town of Estes Park Events Office at 970-970-586-6104, or events@estes.org.
