Rotary Club Of Estes Park Donation To Blue Santa Helps Brighten The Holidays

By: Beth Weisberg
The Rotary Club of Estes Park (“Noon Rotary”) has donated $300 to the Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary’s 2021 Blue Santa program. The Rotary club’s donation was made possible by proceeds from sales of the 2021 Friendship Card, which provides discounts at numerous area businesses.
The Blue Santa program delivers non-perishable food and hygiene products to disabled, shut-in, and elderly members of the Estes community who need a little extra holiday cheer. There are between 85 to 90 Blue Santa recipients each year.
The club’s Community Service Committee, led by Beth Weisberg, generated the grant request. “The Blue Santa program reaches many Estes Park residents whose need might otherwise go unnoticed,” said Weisberg. “The Noon Rotary Club is happy to support Blue Santa’s drive to brighten the holidays for these members of our community.”
Due to Covid-19, only monetary donations can be accepted this year. Blue Santa coordinator Lori Bradford says that the program is on track to meet and possibly exceed last year’s collection dollars. Jars with the Blue Santa logo have been placed at various locations throughout Estes Park, and the last date for monetary donations at those locations will be Sunday, December 5.
If you would like to help with this worthwhile and much-needed project, you can either leave a donation in one of the Blue Santa jars, or else send your monetary donation to Blue Santa Program, c/o Estes Park Police Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1287, Estes Park, CO 80517. Every penny donated will be used to fund items for Blue Santa recipients.
Friendship Card the
Perfect Christmas Gift
The Friendship Card is sold at several locations in Estes Park. The proceeds from the sale of these cards are used by Noon Rotary to provide grants to various nonprofit and other service organizations, and to support community service projects in the Estes Valley.
The 2022 Friendship Card will go on sale at several locations in mid-December. For a $10 investment, Friendship Card owners receive discounts at more than 70 local merchants and businesses. Watch for more details in an upcoming announcement of this year’s participating merchants and locations in town where Friendship Cards can be purchased, or see www.facebook.com/EPFriendshipCard for details.
“We have a great selection of participating merchants this year, and they’re excited to be a part of this Rotary project,” said Karen Thompson, Noon Rotary’s Fund Development Director. “Friendship Cards make great stocking stuffers, whether you live in Estes Park or visit throughout the year. It’s an inexpensive gift that can be used all year long!”
