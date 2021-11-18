The Kruger Rock Fire remains at 146 acres. Containment is now 60%. Fire activity today was minimal. Light smoke is visible across the fire this afternoon. Some small pockets of moderate smoke are visible in a few places as heavy fuels consume.
As expected, it was very dry and windy across the fire weather under the Red Flag Warning. However, fire behavior was only minimally affected. The Red Flag Warning will continue through tonight and will expire at 5 a.m. tomorrow.
Firefighters constructed and secured handline today. No aircraft were used in suppression operations today. There will be aircraft available tomorrow to support firefighters on the ground if weather conditions allow. There will be firefighters patrolling the fire area and monitoring the fire throughout the night.
Unified command continues under US Forest Service and Larimer County. Under unified command, the Forest Service is providing general fire updates, which can now be found on Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7895/ and the County is providing information on evacuations and primary road closures: https://www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire
Follow updates on Twitter at @usfsclrd and @LarimerSheriff.
Joint Information Center: 970-980-2500
U.S. Forest Service Closure Information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=70327
