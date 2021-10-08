The downtown community will be hosting the traditional Estes Park Halloween, chaired this year by Carissa Streib with Simply Christmas. On Sunday, October 31, downtown Estes Park will once again be shut down to allow for trick ‘r’ treating up and down Elkhorn Avenue. The festivities will go from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 in downtown Estes Park.
“Downtown businesses will be giving out candy,” said Carissa Streib of Simply Christmas in downtown Estes Park, who volunteered to coordinate the event on behalf of the Chamber. “If people want to donate candy there will be drop off boxes at Safeway and Dollar General.” Thanks to the Boy Scouts for decorating those collection baskets at both stores and thanks to Dion at Safeway and Steve at Dollar General for letting us set up collections for this fun community event. Key Club will pick up the candy after school on Friday and distribute the candy downtown to participating business on Friday, October 29. Thanks to Jay Blackwood for coordinating this.
All the usual antics will be in play and a few new ones, like the Headless Harley Rider. Bring your friends but keep in mind this is a local event. We are not advertising this to bring people up the hill. This is a gift to our town from our downtown merchants.
