Helping Those In Need After The Marshall Fire

Last Thursday evening, several members of American Legion Post 119 delivered personal care items (almost twenty bins valued at more than $1,000) and two checks totaling just under $11,500 to those affected by the Marshall Fire. Pictured are Laurie Button, Auxiliary member, Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 President Ingra Marske, Louisville’s American Legion Post 111 Commander Tina Schaffer, and Post 119’s Veteran Service Officer Terry Rizzuti.
