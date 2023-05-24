Construction activity on the new roundabout on U.S. 36 at Community Drive by Mountain Constructors will expand north into U.S. 36 beginning May 30. Travel will be limited to one traffic lane through the intersection construction zone. Travel delays should be expected, and a pair of temporary traffic signal lights will allow motorists to alternately travel either east or west on the one lane road. Emergency vehicles will have the ability to change the traffic signal displays as needed. The posted speed limit will be reduced from 50 to 40 miles per hour. Construction of this intersection is scheduled to continue through June of 2023. Working hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and follow the guidance of any traffic control signage, signals and flaggers.
Community Drive remains closed at U.S. 36. During this closure, access to Stanley Park and to the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District’s dog park and indoor shooting range remains open from the south segment of Community Drive. The pedestrian tunnel under U.S. 36 that connects the Lake Estes Trail with the Stanley Park Trail is expected to remain closed through June.
The need for improvements at the intersection of US 36 and Community Drive was identified in the traffic study prepared in November of 2009 for the Town's Events Complex project. Because the new Events Complex would result in increased traffic through the U.S. 36 and Community Drive intersection, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) designated the Town as the responsible party to determine and construct the improvements. In 2014, CDOT agreed to allow the Town to defer construction of proposed turn lanes due to the 2013 flood recovery efforts underway at that time. Since then, this project has undergone several design changes, and in 2018 a roundabout was proposed as the preferred solution. After receiving additional CDOT and Town funding, the Town bid the construction work in September of 2022.
This project is managed by the Town’s Public Works Department. The construction contract was awarded to the Colorado-based Mountain Constructors, Inc., and construction oversight will be managed by consulting firm Cornerstone Engineering & Surveying, Inc. of Estes Park.
The construction of this project will improve the safety for all traffic in this intersection, particularly for westbound left-turning motorists on U.S. 36. Completion of the project will fulfill the 2009 CDOT requirements for the intersection improvement. For more information, visit the project webpage at www.estes.org/US36roundabout or contact Laura Blevins, Grants Specialist, at 970-577-3574 or lblevins@estes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.