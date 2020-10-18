Despite extreme wind behavior on Saturday, the Cameron Peak Fire did not move as predicted and spared the communities of Glen Haven, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. While there was structure loss in some of these areas, it was not near the levels feared going into the wind event on Saturday. Strong westerly winds pushed the fire mostly to the north of those areas. The fire did not reach County Road 43 or US Highway 34, which remains closed.
The fire is now at 199,356 acres.
Click to view the Saturday evening Q&A video.
Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith shares his perspective.
From the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department:
The areas with most fire activity were from Upper Bulwark over to beyond Sheep Lane along Miller Fork/Copper Hill. There was also a lot of fire along and above Copper Hill Rd.
When the winds died down helicopter drops were used to knock down fire in the drainage from the beginning of Fishermans Lane up through Copper Hill.
There was also fire above Dunraven up near the trailhead. A backburn was done and engines are staged for structure protection there.
We have not been able to assess structural damage in the other affected areas due to fire activity.
Sprinklers were installed on Most of Miller Fork up to Streamside, the first 3 houses on upper streamside, and along Wild Elk on the downhill side. Sprinkler installation will continue tomorrow.
Other resources can be found here:
- Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
- Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
- InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/
- Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
- Smoke Update: https://fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park restrictions and closures https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
