On December 13, Town staff will share the 2022 Paid Parking Program Results and Options for the 2023 Program to the Town Board at a Study Session. This presentation is part of a two-step annual process to first inform the Board about the program’s performance against its stated goals and then to allow adequate time for consideration and deliberation about the coming year’s program. Town Board packet materials, including the staff full and presentation can be found at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
For 2023, staff will be recommending no significant changes to the paid parking program. With the recent approval of the Downtown Estes Loop project and active conversations about Cleave Street improvements, 2023 will bring construction disruption to the heart of downtown, the loss of two heavily-used gravel parking areas and potentially the loss of on-street parking along Cleave Street in October.
If our 2023 recommendations were solely based on data, we would be recommending program expansion, including new paid parking areas, increased rates and limitations on the use of permits on the weekends in our busiest parking areas. However, given the many known and unknown impacts to our downtown parking ecosystem coming in 2023, it does not feel prudent to add parking program changes into the mix at this time.
Instead, staff will propose to the Trustees on Dec. 13 that we focus our energy in 2023 on continuing to make the existing program even better and on bringing clarity to where parking revenues will be spent. A task force – made up of Town, Chamber and Visit Estes Park staff and downtown business owners – is currently working on developing a recommendation for spending paid parking revenues that will be brought to the Town Board in early 2023.
I am grateful for the relationships that have been built over the last year between our parking team and the business community. Many of you have shared your time and talents with us on task forces, asked tough questions and agreed to come to the table and have difficult and sometimes, uncomfortable conversations. This is a vital part of a truly deliberative public process and I look forward to continuing our work together in 2023.
I welcome your feedback, thoughts and questions about next year’s paid parking program and/or the ongoing work of the parking revenue task force at vsolesbee@estes.org or 970-577-3957.
