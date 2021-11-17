Overnight precipitation, cooler temperatures and lighter winds aided firefighters today as they worked to contain the Kruger Rock Fire. Fire behavior was minimal and light smoke was visible across the fire area. The fire remains at about 145 acres and Type-3 Incident Commander Mark Mendonca said crews are making good progress on efforts to create containment lines along the south and east portions of the fire. Given the more challenging terrain, efforts to contain the north flank of the fire are expected to take a few more days. Containment is currently estimated at 40%.
Firefighters from cooperating agencies across the Front Range are assisting and firefighter and public safety is top priority. Firefighters and law enforcement will be staffing the fire overnight. Warmer temperatures, lower relative humidity and stronger winds return tomorrow. Aircraft will be available to support firefighters on the ground if weather conditions permit safe aviation operations.
As of this morning, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests joined Larimer County in unified command of the Kruger Rock Fire burning near Estes Park. The majority of the fire remains on the Roosevelt National Forest. Under unified command, the Forest Service is providing general fire updates and the County is providing information on evacuations and primary road closures: https://www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire
Follow updates on Twitter at @usfsclrd and @LarimerSheriff.
Joint Information Center: 970-980-2500
U.S. Forest Service Closure Information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=70327
