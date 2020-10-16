Shelter Information For Cameron Peak Fire Evacuees

If you are under a Cameron Peak Fire evacuation order and need assistance, go to the Courtyard by Marriott at 1200 Oakridge Drive, Fort Collins. Red Cross volunteers will be there to assist you.
For up to date Cameron Peak Fire Shelter information, call the Red Cross at 800-417-0495. Press #1. You can also visit cowyredcrossblog.org/cpf/ for updates.
