A random sample of 1,700 Estes Park households received the Town of Estes Park’s 2021 Community Survey in late June. The same survey is now available for broad participation on the Town’s website www.estes.org through Sept. 6. Public Information Officer Kate Rusch explained the Town’s interest in gathering feedback on Town and community programs and services, including from residents outside the Town limits. She commented, “Many people who aren’t included in the scientific sample also count on the Town government for services, and the online survey is an easy way for them to tell us how we’re doing and what they think about the community.”
Individuals who did not receive and complete a mailed survey this summer are encouraged to participate in the web survey by visiting www.estes.org and clicking on the “Take the 2021 Community Survey” link under “Hot Topics.”
An efficient way to measure citizen opinions, the National Community Survey™ is sponsored by the International City/County Management Association in cooperation with National Research Center, Inc. More than 400 municipalities in 43 states have enrolled for the National Community Survey™. The questionnaire gathers feedback on the quality and usefulness of services provided by the Town. In approximately October, Town staff will report the survey results to the public and Town officials for use in strategic community planning and resource allocation, program improvement, policy-making and tracking changes in residents’ opinions about government performance. Results of the scientific and voluntary surveys are reported separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.