West Elkhorn Trail Closure

Contractors for the Town of Estes Park will begin concrete repair work on West Elkhorn Avenue July 17. The work will consist of curb, gutter, and sidewalk replacement, and will result in a trail closure through the entire week. The trail is scheduled to open he week of July 24. There will be no alternative route or detour for the trail closure.
For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org.
