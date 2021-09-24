On September 23, 2021, at 10:48 pm, Larimer County Coroner's Office staff responded to the 1800 block of Cherokee Drive, Estes Park, to conduct a death investigation.
The decedent was identified as Eric Rose, 61, of Estes Park, CO. A forensic autopsy was performed on 09/24/2021 by Michael A. Burson, M.D., PhD.
From the Town of Estes Park:
Our leadership has shared the following statements.
Chief of Police Wes Kufeld:
"Captain Eric Rose was a dedicated officer with our department for over 26 years, and a highly respected member of our command staff. He began his law enforcement career with our agency, when we hired him in May of 1995. He was a born leader who was always community-focused and service-oriented. He was a pillar of the community-oriented policing in which our department prides itself. As Emergency Manager he led our community through floods, fires and so much more. His work positively impacted the safety and sustainability of our community for its residents and visitors. This entire situation is a shock to our team, and I can’t begin to describe the heartache we are feeling. Please keep Eric’s family in your hearts and prayers."
Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig:
"We are without words to describe the pain we feel. Estes Park is a small town, and many of us have known Captain Rose and his family personally for decades. Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Eric’s family. Our hearts also go out to his fellow Police officers and Town staff, who are all suffering a great loss."
Town Administrator Travis Machalek:
"We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague, Captain Eric Rose. He was an outstanding member of our team for decades, and always focused on supporting his community. Eric’s family’s unimaginable loss is our first concern, and our focus is on supporting them, as well as our team."
Suicide prevention is a critical need. Since 2008, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Americans who need help today can find it by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273- 8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and Service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, as well as by chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net or texting 838255.
