For over 30 years, private property owners and local governments have partnered with the Estes Valley Land Trust to voluntarily conserve nearly 10,000 acres of land in the Town of Estes Park and unincorporated Larimer and Boulder counties. A new draft plan published by the Estes Valley Land Trust and partners envisions another 5,000 acres of conserved land, additional outdoor recreation opportunities and a strong local economy.
With more than 20,000 acres of land across the valley still available for development, without a plan, the valley could change dramatically. “Colorado’s Front Range continues to grow and visitation to the Estes Valley is increasing; many wonder if there is a tipping point where the special qualities of the Estes Valley are lost,” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director, Estes Valley Land Trust. “We hope this plan will bring people together, remind us of how special the Estes Valley is, and help create future conservation opportunities.”
The coalition behind the plan is diverse, representing conservationists, land managers, recreationists and the business community. The plan focuses conservation efforts on lands that protect the most iconic scenery, lands that are critical for wildlife habitat, or are historically significant and new sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities, like hiking trails and improved access to Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest.
It also reflects Larimer County’s conservation goals. “The Estes Valley is a priority conservation area and we're excited that this plan will help crystalize a vision to protect important ecological, cultural, and historic resources while balancing demand for outdoor recreation,” said Zac Wiebe, Larimer County Planning and Natural Resources Specialist.
The draft Open Space and Outdoor Recreation Plan is available for public review and comment until September 3, 2020. The plan can be found on Estes Valley Land Trust’s website, https://evlandtrust.org/ and comments can be made directly on the plan via the website.
The Open Space and Outdoor Recreation Plan is funded by a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado and matching funds from the Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, Estes Park Economic Development Corporation and the Estes Valley Board of Realtors.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. More than 400 members support the Estes Valley Land Trust annually and additional information can be found at evlandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.