For six years of his life, and against seemingly insurmountable odds, Enos Mills (1870-1922) led the campaign to create a national park in the northern mountains of Colorado. Those efforts fulfilled what he called his life’s “greatest dream” upon the establishment of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Years earlier, his 1884 arrival in Colorado at age 14 was the start of a reverence for mountains and nature. In 1889, a chance encounter with naturalist John Muir inspired him to wonder: could he do for the Rocky Mountains what Muir had done for Yosemite? The Enos Mills story evokes a time when grizzlies still roamed Colorado and when a national park was an elusive dream.
Local actor-storyteller Kurtis Kelly will remember the life and legacy of Enos Mills through a living-history performance this Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m. The program takes place at the Maude Jellison Library at the YMCA of the Rockies, as part of this summer’s program series for all ages.
The story recounts major episodes from Mills’ remarkable life—and a career that included being an innkeeper, a naturalist, a prolific writer, a coast-to-coast lecturer, and innovator in the field of guided nature interpretation, including leading 257 parties to the summit of Longs Peak.
As a history re-enactor, Kelly has had the opportunity to bring the Enos Mills story to audiences throughout the Front Range. In 2015, he performed as Mills for Rocky Mountain National Park’s centennial celebrations. He has appeared as historic characters for audiences of all ages, from grade schools to senior centers.
Monday’s event is open to the public, and no registration is required. The program will take place outdoors, weather permitting, but will move indoors if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.