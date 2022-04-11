Without sponsorships, there wouldn’t be an Estes Park Duck Race. Local businesses and citizen donors propel the event, supply the major prizes and help offset the costs of putting on the fundraiser that has delivered nearly $3 million to Estes Valley nonprofits and charities since its inception in 1989.
“As the Duck Race has grown, so has our list of Major and Associate sponsors as well our gratitude for their support,” said Scott Thompson, this year’s sponsorship coordinator. “Without their belief in our cause we wouldn’t have a Duck Race.”
This year for the first time ever, a Named Sponsor, Claire’s Restaurant and Bar, has made a generous donation that will enable the Race to be promoted and live streamed by the Rocky Mountain Channel and Nick Molle. In turn, sponsors’ contributions are announced in local media, on the Duck Race website, on the poster that advertises the Duck Race Festival, in videos on the Facebook page that promotes the event, and on The Rocky Mountain Channel on Race Day. Sponsorships are either paid or in-kind, which include donation of goods or services equal to or greater than the cash amount. If you ask sponsors why they sign on, of course, it’s to support an event that this year will be raising money for 66 different charitable causes in the Estes Valley. And for Major Sponsors, it’s also for the hand-decorated large yellow duck they receive to show their support. These sponsor ducks are proudly displayed after the race at places of business around the Estes Valley.
“We have been so fortunate to have the support of our sponsors,” Thompson said. “Their backing has allowed us to offer large cash prizes this year of $8,000, $5,000, and $2,000 to the top three Duck Race winners, and to continue the Duck Race tradition for a 34th year.”
Major sponsors to date include: Alpine Gardens – Loveland; Arthur J Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management and Consulting; Ballet Renaissance; Bank of Colorado; Bank of Estes Park; Bird & Jim’s Restaurant; Briggs Carpet Care; Cheley Colorado Camps; Crackpots Pottery Studio and More; Creativity Cabin; Dallman Construction Company, Inc; Design Center of Estes Park; Dunraven Inn; Eagle Rock School; Ed’s Cantina & Grill; Estes Park Dental (Dr. Daniel Rauk); Estes Park Health; Estes Park News; Estes Park Trail-Gazette; FrontDesk, Inc.; Inkwell & Brew; Jim Whiteneck; John’s Well Service; Karol Rinehart; Local Herd Studios; Mark Lee; Macdonald Book Shop; McDonalds Restaurant; Mel Rueppel; Mountain Shadows Resort; Nicky’s Resort; Nicky’s Steakhouse; Premier Members Credit Union; Quality Inn; Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor; Ridgeline Hotel/Delaware North; The Rocky Mountain Channel; Shotts Merryman & Company; Sky Run; Snowy Peaks Winery; State Farm Insurance; Timberline/UC Health; T-Mobile; TDS Telecom; The Thompson Group; Town of Estes Park; Trailblazer Broadband; Visit Estes Park; Westover Construction; Wheel Bar; and YMCA of the Rockies. Associate Sponsors to date include: A la Carte Kitchen Store; Airbits; Ann Wise and Stephen Riedlinger; Bart’s Liquor; Chelitos Mexican Restaurant; Chuck and Dale Bonza; Coldwell Banker Estes Village Properties; Docter Construction; Elkhorn Law, LLC; EPCO Properties, LLC; Glacier Creek Construction; Jack Boatman; Jack Overly; John Poskey; Key Bank; Kirk’s Flyshop; La Mexicana; La Tradition Tacos; Milt Garrett; Peter and Stephanie Sinnott; Rita and Phil DuChateau; Rocky Mountain Pharmacy; UPS Store; Wayne Newsom; and Estes Angler. Major Sponsors donate $500 and Associate Sponsors donate $100.
“This is a very giving group and many of them have been sponsors of The Rotary Club Duck Race for many years,” Thompson said. “We truly thank them and appreciate their continued support.”
To adopt a duck or a flock, visit epduckrace.org/adopt-ducks/ then choose a participating charitable or nonprofit organization from the list shown. Each organization and its work is described by a brief summary. Whichever Organization(s) the adopter selects will receive $19 of every $22 duck adoption fee paid. Quack Packs are also available (buy 5 and get a 6th duck free).
