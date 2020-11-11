The Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department is a non-profit volunteer fire department serving the community of Glen Haven, Colorado. They, along with other firefighters from Estes Park and around the country, have been very busy fighting the Cameron Peak Fire. The department lost one of their trucks while trying to save homes from the raging fire and Fire Chief Kevin Zagorda tells us that something is wrong with each of their trucks since the fire.
Eileen Crossant told us that the firefighters have been amazing throughut this long fight. “All volunteers give up family life and everything for fires and training... they are all very dedicated!”
Betty Hull, Secretary/Treasurer ofthe North End Property Owners Association saw the EP News announcement telling of the loss of the fire truck and she brought the issue to her board to see if they wanted to donate to the GHAVFD. The North End Property Owners Association, Inc. (NEPOA) is an informational organization. We were incorporated in 1972 and presently service approximately 285 property owners extending from the top of the switchbacks to the Town line across the north end of the Estes Valley. We offer our members valuable information about wildfire mitigation, noxious weed control and wildlife issues. NEPOA gives annual financial support to the Estes Valley Land Trust, the Estes Land Stewardship (ELSA) and the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department. We have an active Board of Directors consisting of eight North-enders.
Our Mission statement follows:
* To proactively protect the beauty and ecology of the North End, and make every effort to preserve it as the low-density residential area as is described in the Estes Valley Comprehensive Plan.
* To keep North End property owners well-informed on all matters affecting their community and of their concern.
*To maintain a good working relationship with both the Town and County governments as well as those bodies who make decisions affecting our properties.
Funding opportunities were (and still are) sought after as the costs of operation increased. The Department currently operates seven pieces of apparatus out of two fire house locations with approximately 24 active volunteers. This is accomplished with a total budget amounting to about what 1 career firefighter would earn in salary in 1 year.
The Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department is a critical part of the emergency response community throughout southern Larimer County. The Department works closely with the Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Department, Larimer County Emergency Services, the U.S. Forest Service, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Loveland Rural Fire Protection District, Estes Park Ambulance Service and other agencies to continue to provide emergency response to the Glen Haven community and the entire Estes Valley.
“Small but Mighty” Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department! Go to Ghavfd.org to donate and help!
Particularly us north Enders heck of a job how much we appreciate you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.