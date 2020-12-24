As part of the Level Up Program, several restaurants in Estes Park were approved to reopen indoor dining (with appropriate Covid precautions) yesterday afternoon. So far, Notchtop, Claire’s, You Need Pie, EP Brewery, and The Barrel were approved. Lets support our local restaurants, breweries, distilleries and all food establishments.
Visit nocorecovers.com/level-up-certified-businesses for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.