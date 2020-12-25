Rotary Club of Estes Park Thanks Area Fire Departments With Grants

Six area fire departments have been named recipients of grants totaling $4,500 from the Rotary Club of Estes Park. This round of grants was made possible by the 2020 Friendship Card, which provides discounts at area businesses.
The fire departments selected for the grants were all active in fighting the two recent wildfires. Each department will receive $750. They include:
• Allenspark Fire Protection District
• Big Elk Meadows Fire Protection District
• Estes Valley Fire Protection District
• Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department
• Loveland Fire Rescue Authority – Canyon Battalion
• Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District
“The fire service grants recognize our local firefighters for their tireless work in protecting our community and Rocky Mountain National Park during The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires, the two largest wildfires in Colorado history,” said Karen Thompson, Rotary Club of Estes Park Fund Development Director.
Thompson and Rotary Community Service Committee member Peter Sinnott recently delivered the checks to the six local fire departments.
The Friendship Card is a fundraising project of The Rotary Club of Estes Park. Net proceeds are used for community grants, scholarships, and other Rotary projects. No funds are used for club expenses.
The Friendship Card made its debut in 2019. In 2020, even with COVID challenges, the card netted over $5,000, all of which will be returned to the community. The 2021 Friendship Card is now available for $10 at several Estes Park locations, including: Cabintique, Country Market, Macdonald Book Shop, Mad Moose, Nicky’s Steak and Seafood House, Quality Inn, Safeway Guest Services, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Wynbrier Home and Wynbrier Ltd. The card unlocks discounts at more than 70 local merchants.
