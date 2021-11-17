The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has provided the following update on the Kruger Rock Fire.
On November 16, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park were received. Resources were immediately deployed to search the area. At approximately 9:49 p.m., the plane crash site was located near the south end of Hermit Park. The pilot, and only occupant of the aircraft, did not survive. The investigation into the crash will be led by the FAA and NTSB.
On November 16, 2021, at about 6:50 a.m., a small wildfire was reported near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road southeast of Estes Park. Multiple resources responded and found the fire burning in very steep terrain. Gusting winds and low relative humidity caused the fire to spread quickly and threatened several structures in the area. Multiple voluntary and mandatory evacuations were ordered during the day and notifications were sent to 1,644 contacts (not individuals or homes). No structure damage has been reported.
Despite the gusting winds, air resources were utilized to make water and suppressant drops. More air resources are ordered for Wednesday along with additional fire crews.
As of 6:20 p.m., the fire was estimated at 133 acres with 15% containment. Fire crews will remain on the fire monitoring overnight and operations will continue Wednesday morning. The LCSO Joint Information Center (970-980-2500) closed at 6:30 p.m. tonight and will be open again at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.
Over 150 personnel were on the fire today from LCSO Emergency Services, LCSO Initial Attack Module, Larimer County Parks, Colorado State Patrol, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Estes Park PD, Town of Estes Park, Glenhaven Fire, LCSO Posse, LCSO All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team, Poudre Fire Authority, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Boulder County, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Allenspark Fire, United States Forest Service, Rocky Mountain National Park, and CDOT.
Please https://www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire for more information.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has revealed high winds blew a tree onto a nearby powerline causing it to arc and start the fire.
