On Wednesday, July 1, Estes Transit will begin daily service to 52 stops throughout Estes Park.
A number of service improvements will be implemented this summer, most notably that all five routes (Red, Gold, Blue, Brown and Green) will originate from the northwest corner of the Parking Structure located at 691 N. St. Vrain/U.S. Hwy 36 (rather than the Estes Park Visitor Center). Additionally, a new “Express” Route has been added to better serve the large parking areas at the Parking Structure and Events Complex.
2020 Estes Transit service highlights include:
Daily service will run from July 1 through October 4, 2020.
The Red (Downtown Trolley), Blue, Gold and Brown Routes all begin daily service at 10 a.m. with the final trip for all routes (except Red) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Red Route will serve extended evening hours in 2020 to better accommodate downtown employees and visitors wishing to park at the Parking Structure, with the final trip beginning at 10:30 p.m.
The new Green (Express) Route will serve weekends only (Saturday and Sunday) from Noon to 6 p.m. each day.
For those who need a little extra help (seniors and persons with disabilities), “door to door” service can be requested for stops within ¾ mile of an existing Estes Transit stop. Rides can be requested 24 hours before the trip or scheduled up to seven days in advance.
In an effort to ensure a safe and healthy experience while aboard an Estes Transit vehicle, staff have implemented a number of precautionary measures aimed at protecting the health and safety of both our patrons and drivers. The Town's contracted service provider (Rocky Mountain Transit Management, Inc.) has developed COVID-19 Safety Protocols detailing the precautions that will be taken during the 2020 service season. Please note that facial coverings (masks) will be required on all Estes Transit buses.
A map of the 2020 shuttle routes, the full schedule, and special service information is available at https://www.estes.org/shuttles.
Estes Transit service is funded by the Town of Estes Park with support from the following local sponsors: First Colorado Realty, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Remax – The Gomez Team, Peppers Mexican Grill, Good Samaritan EP Village, The Maxwell Inn, Best Western Silver Saddle, Estes Park Trolleys, The Barrel, Quality Inn, Hunter’s Chop House, Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, SereniTea, Estes Valley Health, Estes Park News, Estes Park Museum, O’Connor Pavilion, Estes Park Events Complex, Estes Area Lodging Association and EPTV Channel 8. Additionally, the Town received a grant passed through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) for $94,975 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist with 2020 operational and administrative expenses.
This year will mark Estes Transit’s fifteenth year in operation. In 2019, the free shuttles carried 74,196 riders to a variety of destinations, including lodging locations, the Estes Park Visitor Center, downtown district, local parks and the Events Complex Park-n-Ride.
For more information about Estes Transit, please contact Estes Park Visitor Services at 970-577-9900 or visit us on the web at www.estes.org/shuttles.
