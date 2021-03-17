April 1 meeting will focus on properties within Town limits
The Town of Estes Park and Larimer County invite community members to participate in a virtual (online) forum with Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) and FEMA representatives April 1 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. CWCB and FEMA will present Preliminary Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for properties within the Estes Park town limits, as well as review the adoption process and timeline. To join and participate, find the CWCB Zoom link on the Town’s website at estes.org/floodplains. A video of the meeting will also be available for viewing later on this webpage.
The April 1 meeting will include time for asking general questions of the agencies, Larimer County staff and Town staff. In order to help address more detailed questions about specific properties, staff will be available for follow-up meetings with property owners upon request. Questions and comments about properties within Town limits may be submitted at any time to Jennifer Waters (970-577-3740) in the Town’s Engineering Division at floodplainmgmt@estes.org. For questions about properties in unincorporated Larimer County, contact Devin Traff (970-498-5731) at dtraff@larimer.org. A separate meeting for properties in the unincorporated Estes Valley will be held March 30. For more information, visit larimer.org/
engineering/floodplains.
Interested individuals are encouraged to research any property’s location on the floodplain map at coloradohazardmapping.com, by selecting “flood hazard” and entering an address. The report provides information about the draft/preliminary flood hazard area, if any, that affects a home or business. To view the current Preliminary FIRMs and FIS, visit hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload. Also, the Town of Estes Park is in the process of mailing notices of this process to all properties in or near the Special Flood Hazard Area on the preliminary FIRMs.
Background:
After the flood of 2013, the Colorado Hazard Mapping Program (CHAMP) was established by the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) to rework floodplain data and maps. Many areas throughout Colorado, including Estes Park, were studied. In 2018 and 2019, draft results for Estes Park were released by CWCB.
On January 26, 2021, the CHAMP results were officially submitted by FEMA for Larimer County. The submittal includes both the Preliminary Flood Insurance Study (FIS) and Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs). The study results about the 1% chance (100-year) storm include flood elevations and boundaries for the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA).
In September, 2019, Title 18 – Flood Damage Prevention, was adopted in the Estes Park Municipal Code. Since then, the draft CHAMP maps have been the regulatory boundary for development in the SFHA. The new Preliminary FEMA maps are identical to the draft CHAMP maps for most areas of the Town. These new FIRMs reflect the best technology available for obtaining accurate hydraulic and mathematical modeling.
As a participant in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) since May 22, 1975, Estes Park is committed to reviewing the new FEMA maps through a regulatory review process. Participation in the NFIP allows Estes Park property owners to purchase flood insurance and maintains the Town’s eligibility for hazard mitigation and disaster grant funding.
