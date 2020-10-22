The East Troublesome Fire has established on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park and is moving east. Portions of the Estes Valley are under mandatory evacuations and more are expected. Town staff are moving to safe locations. It is critical for you to watch official fire information sources below including NOCOAlert
ALL ROUTES INTO ESTES PARK ARE CLOSING FOR ENTRANCE INTO ESTES PARK; OUTBOUND REMAINS OPEN FOR EXITING ESTES PARK
US 34 from Loveland to Estes Park is open.
US 36 between Estes, Lyons and Hwy 66/Longmont is open. US 36 between Lyons and Boulder is closed for the #CalWoodFire operations.
Highway 7 between Lyons and Hwy 72 (Peak to Peak) is closed for #CalWoodFire operations. Hwy 7 from Estes Park to Hwy 72 is currently open.
Watch www.cotrip.org for updates on state highways.
Ensure you're following official information sources:
Emergency alerts (sign up) and evacuation zones map: www.nocoalert.org
Text the word LCEVAC to 888777 to receive text message alerts about evacuations, road closures, credentialing, and other important updates for Cameron Peak Fire.
For text updates on the Troublesome Fire, text the word TFIRE to 888777 from your cell phone.
Joint Information Center: 970-980-2500 and www.larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire (evacuation resources)
More resources from the fire management team:
Fire Information Office: 970-541-1008
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CameronPeakFire
Email: 2020.cameronpeak@firenet.gov
InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964
Interactive StoryMap: https://arcg.is/1ayXeD0
Smoke Update: fires.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthCentralColorado
Rocky Mountain National Park is closed.
Support firefighters and public safety by following the fire bans.
Have a plan, be ready - resources in English and Spanish www.estesvalleyfire.org/cameron-peak-fire-resources
