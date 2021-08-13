Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells us that there have been many reports of bears getting into homes and vehicles in the Estes Valley in the last week.
Last Friday, CPW Wildlife Officer Chase Rylands worked through the night and observed eight vehicles that a bear had gotten into. All eight vehicles were unlocked.
While not all of the vehicles had food or attractants, some bears have learned to go from car to car just to see if they’re unlocked, hoping to find food.
Rylands observed countless other cars with muddy paw prints on the handles, but thankfully they were locked.
All of these incidents occurred along the Fall River Road corridor, but this can occur anywhere in bear country.
The owners of these vehicles were extremely fortunate the bear didn’t total their vehicles. Unfortunately for the bear, it did receive some food rewards which only encourages this sort of unnatural and unsustainable behavior.
Please, make it a routine to lock all your windows and doors in both your vehicles and homes. This is for your safety and for the lives of these amazing and resourceful creatures.
Bears have a phenomenal sense of smell and can pick up odors of food sources from miles away. Once they get a taste they quickly become habituated to human food and conflicts start. When that happens, things usually don't go well for the bear.
Estes Valley residents and visitors play a major role in keeping bears wild, we can help by being conscientious and not leaving any types of food available to bears. Without the public's diligence in reducing human sources of food, we have limited success in avoiding and reducing conflicts.
This is a good reminder for us all to always lock your vehicle (though some bears have even learned to open locked doors). CPW recommends taking anything with a scent out of your car, and make sure that you don’t leave any food or food wrappers of any kind in your vehicle that might attract a bear. Even non-food items you might have in your car such as chapstick, gum or gum wrappers, soaps, lotions and air fresheners can attract a bear. All windows should be rolled up tight, with no open gaps so a bear cannot put his paw into the opening and shatter your window to gain entry.
It is extremely important to keep your car interior clean to prevent bear break-ins. Look under seats, vacuum, and make sure there are no leftover foods or food containers in your car.
In your home, make sure all home windows are closed completely and latched.
Bears also easily open doors with a “lever-style” handle so make sure they are locked as well.
Bears are extremely smart and are not to be underestimated. Most times in Estes when a bear gets into a house, they go straight to the refrigerator and/or pantry or for trash in your garage. Try keeping trash odors at a minimum so the bears are not tempted to try and break in your garage.
Let’s all get into the habit of being bear-responsible. It’s not that difficult, it may take a little extra effort, but saving the life of a bear is worth it. If you live or visit in bear country, please double check every evening that your car doors/windows are locked and completely closed.
Please do your part to prevent bears learning this behavior and help keep them wild! Protecting wildlife is all of our responsibility and coexisting responsibly with wildlife requires diligence and compassion by all.
