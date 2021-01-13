As soon as possible, Estes Park Health wants to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated for Covid-19. We understand your eagerness to get this, and we want to assure you that EPH has been working non-stop on your behalf.
Instructions on how to sign up to be vaccinated for Covid-19 are below.
For Estes Park Health to receive Covid-19 vaccine from Larimer County and the State of Colorado, and continue to receive additional vaccine, we must administer the vaccine in the priority order they specify, and when we receive vaccine, we must administer all of it as soon as possible.
Estes Park Health will generally vaccinate individuals in the order they appear on prioritized lists provided by Larimer County. The Larimer County prioritized lists will be based on information from their Covid-19 vaccination sign-up forms described below.
EPH has been requesting substantial quantities of vaccine each week since they became available; we are at the discretion of the State of Colorado as to how many doses we’re allotted. I.e., we are asking for many more than Colorado has yet provided. Colorado makes the allotments based on size and geographic coverage of the requesting entity. We want to get everyone vaccinated who wants to get vaccinated and will continue to work unceasingly with the state and county to ramp up volumes until we get you covered. If you are able to get the vaccine elsewhere in the meantime, we encourage it, and of course we remind you that all of the need for masking and social distancing will remain in place for many months.
As of Tuesday, January 12 at 3:36 pm, the State of Colorado’s vaccine priority order is:
https://www.larimer.org/sites/default/files/uploads/2021/phasetimeline123020.pdf
Phase 1A:
Group 1A-1. Frontline health care workers that have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more;
Group 1A-2. Staff and residents of long-term care facilities;
Phase 1B:
Group 1B-1. Health care workers with less direct contact with COVID-19 patients (e.g. home health, hospice, pharmacy, dental, etc.) and EMS;
Group 1B-2. Firefighters, police, COVID-19 response personnel, correctional workers, and funeral services;
Group 1B-3. People age 70 and older;
Group 1B-4. Frontline essential workers in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. postal service, public transit and specialized transportation staff, grocery, and public health, and direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness;
Group 1B-5. Essential officials from executive, legislative and judicial branches of state government;
Group 1B-6. Essential frontline journalists.
Phase 2:
Group 2-1. People age 65-69;
Group 2-2. People age 16-64 with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, or are immunocompromised;
Group 2-3. Other essential workers and continuity of local government;
Group 2-4. Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
Phase 3:
Group 3-1. Anyone age 16-64 without high-risk conditions.
NOTE: On Tuesday afternoon January 12, 2021, The State of Colorado announced that they would allow people 65 and older, rather than just those 70 and up, to be inoculated sooner, though when and how that will happen is still being fleshed out following sweeping changes to federal guidance Tuesday.
What has been accomplished so far:
Prior to Monday morning, January 11, 2021, Estes Park Health (EPH) had received 210 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from Larimer County and had made good progress on first dose vaccinations for Phase 1A individuals. Larimer County Health also provided 60 doses of vaccine from the State of Colorado for first dose vaccinations for local fire, police, and front-line Rocky Mountain National Park Personnel; EPH helped administer those.
On Monday morning, January 11, 2021, EPH received another 200 doses and started to vaccinate Phase 1B, Groups 1B-1 and 1B-2. When those groups have been completed, vaccinations for Phase 1B Group 1B-3, the approximately 3,000 individuals in the Hospital District (of about 13,500 total population) that are 70 or more years old.
The rest of Phase 1B Groups 1B-4 to 1B-6 individuals will follow, then Phase 2 and Phase 3 in priority order as specified by the State of Colorado.
EPH makes weekly requests to the State for vaccine, and the State then allots vaccine to EPH and all other requesters depending upon the total volume of requests and vaccine availability.
How can you sign up to be vaccinated when it is your priority group’s turn?
If your priority group is Phase 1B Group 1B-3, People age 70 and older, or Phase 2 or Phase 3, please fill out the Larimer County Covid-19 Vaccination Sign-Up form at https://form.jotform.com/210036537020036. If you have difficulty filling out the form, or you do not have access to the internet, call 970-498-5500 and someone from Larimer County will help you complete the form.
If your priority group is in Phase 1B, but is not Phase 1B Group 1B-3. People age 70 and older, please fill out the Larimer County Covid-19 Vaccination Sign-Up form at https://form.jotform.com/203514288992060. Again, if you have difficulty filling out the form, or you do not have access to the internet, call 970-498-5500 and someone from Larimer County will help you complete the form.
For additional information on the Larimer County Covid-19 vaccination program, go to https://www.larimer.org/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.