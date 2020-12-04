The Town of Estes Park's Events Department Catch the Glow Festival of Lights is entering its final weekend. This lighted extravaganza is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Don’t miss your last chance to enjoy this amazing holiday light show, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening:
Friday, December 4
Saturday, December 5
Sunday, December 6
The Catch the Glow Festival of Lights is a drive-through light festival and is being held at the Events Complex, at 1125 Rooftop Way. It features whimsical new float designs by the parade's Creative Director, local artist Michael Young. All floats are brilliantly lighted and spectators drive "through" the parade floats in the comfort, safety, and warmth of their own vehicles. Santa and Mrs. Claus greet everyone at the end of the drive with a heartfelt holiday wish. This event is free of charge.
For more information, please contact the Town of Estes Park Events Division at 970-586-6104 or events@estes.org.
