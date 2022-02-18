Estes Park Historian Laureate’s ‘From The Archives’ Made Available Online

Dr. James Pickering, Estes Park's Historian Laureate since 2006, is making his recently completed book, From the Archives: Essays and Documents of the Early History of Rocky Mountain National Park available free of charge through the Estes Park Museum. The free PDF or kindle compatible edition can be downloaded below or from the Estes Park Museum’s website, www.estes.org/museum.
From the archives is a volume of essays on the early history of Rocky Mountain National Park and its adjacent community. The manuscript is based on documents from the National Archives in College Park Maryland, the Rocky Mountain National Park Research Facility, and other places, including the collections of the Estes Park Museum. As the preface notes, "readers will come to learn a good deal more than we have known about the early years of the National Park Service, its inspiring first Director Stephen Mather, his able assistants, and their impact upon the early history of Rocky Mountain National Park. They will also learn considerably more about the Park's first Superintendents, Charles Russell Trowbridge, Lewis Claude Way, and Roger Wescott Toll, concessioners Abner Sprague, Enos Mills, Roe Emery, Orville Bechtel, Emil and Edward Schubert, and Frank Byerly, and the history of well-remembered places like Deer Ridge Chalets, Sprague's Lodge, and Fern Lake Lodge. Not to mention the life and career of William Currence, the man known familiarly as "Miner Bill," who for several decades haunted the slopes of Mount Chapin. They will also have a far better understanding of a number of the key events that created the Rocky Mountain National Park that we know and enjoy today, including the long and protracted dispute over the 1919 concession's policy that at one point threatened the Park's very existence."
If you have trouble accessing the essays please reach out to Curator of Interpretation, Mikaela Fundaun at mfundaun@estes.org.
To stay up-to-date with programming surrounding this new title, please check the museum’s website and Facebook page.
