The Town of Estes Park and Larimer County are working with the community on the Estes Forward Comprehensive Plan, which began last spring and will carry through the end of 2022. The Estes community is invited to review the draft Vision and Guiding Principles that emerged from the input received through previous engagement in late 2021. The public is also invited to discuss and respond to specific questions to help identify and prioritize future policy and implementation opportunities that support and work toward the Vision and Guiding Principles in the Comprehensive Plan.
The Choices Workshop will be held in English and in Spanish on May 12 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Estes Park Elementary School’s gym and cafeteria, 1505 Brodie Ave. Free food and childcare will be provided.
For community members who are unable to attend the event in person, there is an online Choices Questionnaire and Interactive Mapping Activity that mirrors the in-person workshop activities on the project website, www.EngageEstes.org, through May 22.
The choices workshops and online activities will result in community-supported strategies and direction that can be translated into goals, policies, and implementation actions for the Comprehensive Plan during the project’s next phase.
For more information about the Estes Forward process, visit www.EngageEstes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.