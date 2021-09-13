The Election for Estes Park School District Board and several Colorado ballot issues is coming soon. Be sure you are registered to vote with the correct address and affiliation so that the correct ballot(s) is mailed to you. (Ballots cannot be forwarded.) If you want to get the correct ballot in their early October mailing, the Larimer County Elections office needs to receive your information by October 8th. The deadline to add or correct your registration to receive a mailed ballot is October 25th. After this date you must visit a Voter Service and Polling Center location (www.larimer.org/clerk/elections/voting-locations#/map/ALL) to register and/ or pick up your correct ballot.
To register or check your registration go to www.govotecolorado.gov.
If you’d like assistance, email us at: voterservice@LWV-estespark.org.
More information on voting, the ballot and the candidates for the next election will be published in the coming weeks.
For more info: www.lwv-estespark.org and voterservice@LWV-estespark.org
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan education and advocacy organization, neither supporting nor opposing individual candidates or political parties at any level of government.
