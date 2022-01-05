Bank Of Colorado Matching Donations For Those Impacted By The Marshall Fire

As the new year begins, we are saddened to see the destruction caused by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.
Bank of Colorado began as a community bank over 44 years ago and remains committed to those community values today.
We invite you to join us in helping the more than 35,000 people impacted by the fires.
Bank of Colorado is committing $50,000 in matching donations that are made at any of our branches statewide.
Donations will go to the Community Foundation in Boulder.
Please visit our local branch of Bank of Colorado in Estes Park at 533 Big Thompson Avenue to drop off your matching donation which will greatly help those involved with the Marshall Fire. For more information, call 970-586-8185.
