The non-stop, rip-roarin' cowboy action continues through Saturday night at the Rooftop Rodeo, a PRCA sanctioned event. It has been recognized as the best small rodeo in the nation, along with being named the top medium-sized rodeo in the Midwest, and the #1 summer rodeo in Colorado by Real American Cowboy Magazine. Nightly professional rodeo performances, with world-class stock from PRCA Hall of Fame stock contractor Cervi Championship Rodeo.
At the rodeo, you’ll see bull and bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and mutton bustin. Register your kids for mutton bustin’ at www.rooftoprodeo.com. Space is very limited and does require a ticket for the night you sign up for.
Behind the Chutes Tour
The Behind The Chutes Tour is your chance to venture out to where all the action happens! You’ll meet rodeo committee members, arena crew, and our bullfighter who will explain the sport of rodeo. Get an up close and personal tour of the arena equipment, see the livestock and walk through the actual chutes the cowboys use. You will get to take pictures with our beautiful royalty and pet their horses, and maybe get an autograph. This tour is for all ages! Please note the tour will take you through thick areas of dirt (sometimes mud) so please wear appropriate shoes. Flip flops or expensive boots are not recommended. Sign up now before all the spots are gone, go to www.rooftoprodeo.com to book your tour for this one of a kind experience.
Each night of the rodeo features unique themes and/or promotions:
Thursday, July 8-First Responders Night: First Responders and their families pay just $10 per person for general admission.
Friday, July 9-Fiesta at the Rodeo: Fiesta-themed live music before the rodeo and during Pre-Show.
Saturday, July 10: Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night. We encourage you to proudly wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness and research.
This year, performances of the Rooftop Rodeo will be aired on the Cowboy Channel. Experience traditional Western family fun! Tickets and information at www.RooftopRodeo.com. We’ll see you in the rodeo arena at the Estes Park Event Center. Yee haw!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.