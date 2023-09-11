Part three of a special five part series covering the 2013 Flood Event.
This community of great strength and determination got to work immediately on restoring the Estes Valley to survivable conditions. Quick planning and decisions were developed because Estes Park administration, police, fire, Larimer County, department leaders and many volunteers had already been preparing for the possibility of a disastrous situation. This idea was developed from Home Land Security after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2001.
Police, fire, emergency responders, medical staff, CERT (Certified Emergency Response Team), Town employees and teams of volunteers had gone through extensive training, even though no one expected this kind of disaster to really happen!
Help from outside services, government, both state and national, came to the aid of Estes Park, and also surrounding towns and cities. Estes Park was just one of many communities affected by this historical flood.
Understanding the critical need for roads to and from Estes Park, Town Mayor Bill Pinkham and Town Administrator Frank Lancaster received much needed help from Colorado State Governor John Hickenlooper and federal assistance from FEMA. Hickenlooper vowed to back all expenses so immediate work could begin and continue on US Highways 34 and 36. This vision, persistence and execution provided much celebrated ribbon cutting ceremonies, opening roads much earlier than previously predicted.
Thanks to greatly appreciated assistance from outside sources and the fortitude and resilience of the Estes Park people, the town quickly once again resembled the beautiful place it was known for, a most beautiful and pristine vacation destination.
Despite that, an unbelievable amount of work and recovery was still in store for most.
